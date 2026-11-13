The ruling African National Congress (ANC) received less than 31% of the vote in important local elections in South Africa, posting the worst result in its history. Party leaders called the outcome catastrophic, Deutsche Welle reports.

The ANC had dominated the country’s politics since the end of apartheid in 1994 and led the liberation struggle in South Africa. According to DW, the current result reflects voters’ dissatisfaction with high unemployment, problems with the provision of basic services, failures in local governance, as well as years of corruption and abuse, including at the highest levels of government.

Dissatisfaction with municipal performance

Tasneem Essop, a researcher at the Society, Work and Politics Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, said that the ANC needs to critically assess issues of governance, leadership and accountability. According to her, access to water, electricity, housing and basic municipal services was important to voters, while unemployment also affects electoral choices.

Essop noted that the result was not sudden: trust in the party had been gradually declining for a long time. Deutsche Welle correspondent Dianne Hawker-Kalubi, who covered voting at different polling stations, also reported voters’ complaints about longstanding problems with the provision of basic services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

ANC prepares for coalition talks

The ANC’s National Executive Committee is due to hold a special meeting. The party said it has a political responsibility to listen to the people, acknowledge its shortcomings and provide leadership. At the same time, the ANC will prepare an approach for upcoming coalition negotiations, which may also involve the party’s biggest political rivals.

Opposition forces strengthened their positions in several major urban centers. The Democratic Alliance increased its support, while the uMkhonto weSizwe party, established by former President Jacob Zuma in late 2023, showed a strong result in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Smaller civic and local movements also made notable gains.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the voting results are a challenge for all political parties, which must work more effectively for citizens. He stressed that representatives elected to councils must prove that they deserve the public’s trust.

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