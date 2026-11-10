The ruling ANO party would win parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic with 32% of the vote, according to an October poll by Median. This was reported by Radio Prague International.

Median poll results

The opposition Mayors and Independents would take second place with 18.5%. The Civic Democrats would receive 10.5% support. The Freedom and Direct Democracy party would get 8.5% of the vote, while the Pirate Party would receive 7.5%.

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Who clears the electoral threshold

According to Median, no other political force would clear the 5% threshold required to enter parliament. Thus, only the five listed political forces could enter parliament. Compared with the previous Median survey, support increased for ANO and Mayors and Independents, while the Civic Democrats lost ground.

A separate Kantar poll conducted recently showed a significantly smaller gap between ANO and Mayors and Independents.

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