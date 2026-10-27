In Nigeria’s Katsina State, the Ansaru group claimed responsibility for the killing of Islamic preacher Sheikh Yahya Masusuka. As Premium Times reports, the preacher and another man were shot near his home on Monday evening.

Police investigation

Katsina State police identified the second deceased person as Adamu Abubakar. According to police, at around 7:30 p.m., two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on Masusuka and Abubakar before fleeing. The wounded men were taken to hospital, where medics pronounced them dead.

Police announced the launch of an investigation and the deployment of tactical and operational teams to search for the attackers. Masusuka was known for teachings based on the Quran and for advocating peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of different faiths. He also condemned violent extremism and radicalization.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ansaru statement

In a four-minute video obtained by the outlet, Ansaru said its fighters killed the preacher at approximately 8:30 p.m. The group, which the source describes as terrorist, cited Masusuka’s support for the peaceful coexistence of people of different faiths among the reasons for the killing and claimed that he had refused religious debates.

Amnesty International condemned the killing and called on Nigerian authorities to investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice. The organization also stated that Masusuka had faced threats and intimidation during his lifetime.

Taivo Adebayo, a conflict and security researcher at the Institute for Security Studies Africa, described the incident as alarming. He suggested that the group may have used the help of local bandits to gather information or carry out the attack, but Ansaru did not name those who carried out the killing.

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