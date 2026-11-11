Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, has opened a share offering for retail investors in Australia as part of its initial public offering ahead of a planned Nasdaq listing. As CNBC reports, applications opened on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Time and are due to close on November 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Offering parameters

Anthropic plans to raise up to $64.4 billion through the IPO, as well as up to $26 billion through a separate private placement. The total amount raised could reach $90.4 billion. The company expects to set the price of one share in the range of $70 to $78.

The Australian offering provides for the issuance of new Class A common shares. A prospectus is to be filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Participating brokers include Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s CommSec division, Bell Potter, LGT Wealth, Macquarie Group, Morgans, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Sharesies and Stake.

Australia is one of the few markets outside the United States where retail investors will be able to buy Anthropic shares directly. This option is also available to investors in Japan, Canada and some European countries.

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Listing and AI regulation

The San Francisco-based company has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT. At the same time, Anthropic does not plan to list on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The offering opened amid plans by Australian authorities to strengthen oversight of artificial intelligence companies. According to Reuters, this follows an OpenAI agent gaining unauthorized access to the Medicare medical statistics website.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government will introduce mandatory reporting of certain AI-related incidents and establish an artificial intelligence safety regulator with the authority to impose fines. The government is also considering changes to criminal legislation in cases involving serious violations and has abandoned a copyright exception that would have allowed companies to train models on Australian content without licensing.

OpenAI and Anthropic told Australia’s parliament last month that they support mandatory reporting of data breaches involving their AI agents.

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