The American Anti-Defamation League (ADL), jointly with the American Jewish Medical Association (AJMA), has released a report on antisemitism, fear, and self-censorship among Jewish patients, medical professionals, and students at medical institutions in the United States. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the study is based on focus groups and in-depth interviews with 115 participants: 31 medical students from 14 states, 44 healthcare professionals from 12 states, and 40 Jewish patients from 15 states.

Study participants said that after Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, they began concealing their Jewish identity or related information. In particular, medical students said they do not mention service in the Israel Defense Forces in application documents and residency applications because they fear it could negatively affect their prospects.

Concerns of patients and medical professionals

Some surveyed patients said they remove information about their religion from hospital forms or do not display visible Jewish symbols because they fear biased treatment during medical care. One participant said that before surgery, he saw “Free Palestine” pins and an image of Israel in the colors of the Palestinian flag on a surgeon’s badge, after which he felt afraid.

The report also includes accounts of problems with patients’ religious needs: receiving non-kosher food instead of the kosher food ordered and being discharged from hospital during Shabbat despite prior arrangements. According to the ADL and AJMA, some respondents began seeking Jewish doctors, considering this a safer option.

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The report’s authors cite a 2026 scientific review according to which 88% of surveyed Jewish medical students and doctors in the United States reported incidents of antisemitism after October 7. Before that date, 40% of respondents had had such experience.

Self-censorship in medical schools

Medical professionals and students also spoke about concerns regarding grades, employment, and career advancement. One junior faculty member claimed that members of a promotion and tenure committee warned him that younger Jewish scholars might not receive such a promotion.

An accompanying document by the ADL’s Center on Extremism discusses the activities of the groups Healthcare Workers for Palestine and Doctors Against Genocide. The document’s authors claim that these associations distributed materials for protests, called for boycotts of Israeli lecturers and institutions, and organized protest actions in New York and Philadelphia.

The ADL and AJMA called on medical institutions to explicitly include antisemitism and anti-Zionist harassment in non-discrimination policies, establish confidential complaint mechanisms, introduce training for staff and students, and ensure religious needs, including kosher food and observance of Shabbat.

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