In Germany, researchers found that antibodies in people vaccinated with the updated Comirnaty mRNA vaccine adapted to the XFG variant effectively neutralized the new SARS-CoV-2 variant PJ.2.1. The findings were published by a team from the German Primate Center in cooperation with Hannover Medical School, News-Medical reports.

The variant enters cells more effectively

PJ.2.1 has been spreading since May 2026. It was first detected in Canada and later spread to the United States and Spain. An increase in the share of this variant was also observed in the Netherlands and France. According to scientists, PJ.2.1 has already reached Europe, and its appearance in Germany should be expected.

Researchers studied the variant's ability to enter human cells and its sensitivity to neutralizing antibodies. They found that the PJ.2.1 spike protein binds more strongly to the ACE2 receptor, through which SARS-CoV-2 enters cells. Accordingly, the variant entered cells with low levels of this receptor more efficiently than other compared virus variants.

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There is no evidence of a more severe course

Despite these properties, antibodies after XFG-adapted vaccination suppressed PJ.2.1. Scientists noted that this indicates protection against this variant and XFG viruses that are also circulating, provided they do not acquire additional mutations to evade the immune response more effectively.

At the same time, antibodies formed after last year's and this year's vaccines did not block the entry of the BA.3.2 variant into cells effectively enough. This variant is detected mainly among children, so researchers pointed to the need to study the possibility of adding a component against BA.3.2 to future vaccines. There is currently no evidence that PJ.2.1 causes a more severe course of COVID-19 or new symptoms compared with other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

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