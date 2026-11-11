In the United Kingdom, Cabinet Secretary Antonia Romeo announced a new approach to managing civil servants’ performance and a review of the civil service’s organisation. Speaking at the London School of Economics, she said it was necessary to respond to criticism of Whitehall as an overly cautious, reactive and fragmented system, The Guardian reports.

Rewards and accountability

Romeo said the new approach should encourage high-quality delivery, valuable expertise and persistence in seeing work through to completion. According to her, the recent increase in bonuses for the best-performing senior civil servants is only the beginning of the changes.

She promised to strengthen procedures, train managers to reward employees who have the greatest impact on outcomes, and respond more decisively to poor performance. Romeo also wants to reduce staff turnover in which officials move to comparable posts for higher pay rather than remain in their positions.

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Structural review and the role of AI

The Cabinet Secretary is leading a review of the civil service’s organisation, to be conducted in the spring alongside an update to the civil service code. It will cover the current structure of departments, their suitability for carrying out cross-departmental tasks, as well as the implications of using artificial intelligence and a “devolution by default” approach.

In Romeo’s view, artificial intelligence could reduce bureaucratic procedures and give officials more time for creativity, interacting with people and making decisions. As examples, she cited technologies for screening for certain types of cancer and tackling the risk of homelessness, stressing the need for proper oversight and safeguards.

After the speech, a government spokesperson said that Andy Burnham supports Romeo’s vision of a civil service ready for future challenges. According to the spokesperson, the government seeks to transfer more powers to communities and regions, use AI responsibly, reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and improve public services.

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