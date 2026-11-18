The Associated Press projects that Democrat Mary Peltola will defeat incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in the U.S. Senate election in Alaska. CNBC reports.

Outcome of the race in Alaska

The Senate race in Alaska was the last whose result was announced after the midterm elections. According to the outlet, Peltola's victory will give Democrats 56 seats in the U.S. Senate starting in January.

Peltola, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, ran against Sullivan. The campaign was accompanied by controversy over an independent candidate who had the same name as the incumbent senator.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Balance of power in Congress

According to CNBC, Democrats won nine Senate seats that had been controlled by Republicans before the election. The outlet describes the result as part of the Democratic Party's major success in the midterm elections: it also gained a majority in the House of Representatives.

Peltola said that Alaska voters are dissatisfied with Washington's current approach to the state's problems. She mentioned residents' difficulties with affordable housing, heating costs, and food.

Along with Peggy Flanagan, who was elected to the Senate, Peltola will become one of the first two Native American women elected to the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress.

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