The European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft has for the first time obtained a detailed image of the far side of asteroid Didymos in the binary Didymos and Dimorphos system. The image was taken from a distance of 60 km using the monochrome Asteroid Framing Camera, ScienceDaily reports.

The image clearly shows Didymos, which is 780 metres in diameter. Its smaller companion, Dimorphos, measuring 151 metres across, is mostly in shadow. According to the mission's principal investigator, Patrick Michel, this side of Didymos also has a central ridge along the equator, but it is distinguished by numerous boulders, craters and structures resembling grooves or ridges.

Consequences of the DART impact

On 26 September 2022, NASA's DART spacecraft deliberately collided with Dimorphos, the smaller body in the system. The 580 kg spacecraft struck the asteroid at a speed of about 6.1 km/s. After the impact, Dimorphos's orbital period around Didymos was reduced by about 33 minutes, with an uncertainty of one minute. This was the first time that human activity measurably changed the orbit of an object in the Solar System.

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The collision ejected material into space. Scientists expect that some debris may have travelled the roughly one kilometre between the asteroids and reached the surface of Didymos. Hera is to determine whether some visible surface features are linked to such material transfer.

Study of the binary system

Hera arrived at the Didymos and Dimorphos system after a two-year journey. It is located about 196.8 million km from Earth. The mission will study the consequences of the DART impact, systematically map the detected changes and help more accurately predict the results of future deflection of hazardous asteroids using the kinetic impact method.

The next release of detailed images of Didymos and Dimorphos is scheduled for 25 November.

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