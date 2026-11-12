The European spacecraft Hera has begun close observations of the asteroid Didymos and its moon Dimorphos, which NASA deliberately targeted with the DART spacecraft during a 2022 planetary defense test. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Hera is currently studying the objects from a distance of 25–30 kilometers.

Consequences of the DART impact

The DART mission, whose name stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, was intended to test whether a spacecraft impact could change the motion of a celestial body as a method of planetary defense. The collision shortened Dimorphos’s orbit around Didymos and slightly changed its trajectory around the Sun.

During the impact, debris and large rocks were ejected from Dimorphos into space. The ejected material further increased the momentum from the collision, while the debris trail stretched for more than 10,000 kilometers for several months. Scientists suggest that some fragments may still remain near the asteroid system.

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Approaching Dimorphos

Launched in 2024, the Hera spacecraft, approximately the size of a small car, is expected to approach the system even more closely next month, to a distance of about 20 kilometers. The European Space Agency views the mission as an investigation of the collision site.

Hera carries 25 scientific instruments, as well as two shoebox-sized CubeSats. They are to examine Dimorphos in greater detail and attempt to land on it. Dimorphos is estimated to have a diameter of 151 meters, while Didymos has a diameter of approximately 780 meters.

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