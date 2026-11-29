The European Space Agency has released the first images of the asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos following the impact of NASA’s DART spacecraft in 2022. As Live Science reports, images taken by the Hera mission from a distance of about 24 kilometers show a large impact crater on Dimorphos and hundreds of rocky fragments moving around the asteroid pair.

Consequences of the DART impact

In September 2022, the DART spacecraft crashed into Dimorphos at a speed of approximately 22,500 km/h. It was the first test of asteroid deflection technology: the collision shortened Dimorphos’s orbital period around the larger asteroid Didymos by 33 minutes.

New images from Hera showed that the impact significantly changed the surface of Dimorphos, which is about 150 meters wide. Approximately half of the asteroid appears flattened and has a large crater, which ESA compared in size to a sports stadium. The images also show that Dimorphos is rotating chaotically near its companion Didymos.

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Fragments and an object in the crater

At the center of the crater, Hera detected an elongated, cigar-like structure. Mission scientists have not yet determined the nature of this object and expect to examine it in greater detail after the spacecraft moves closer to the asteroids.

In addition, the Hyperscout H camera detected hundreds of previously unknown boulders, most of which are several feet in size. Hera mission scientist Michael Küppers called this a “big surprise.” According to the mission’s assessment, rocks ejected during the collision may have formed new small craters on Dimorphos and Didymos.

Further research

After moving closer, Hera is to deploy two small CubeSats — Juventas and Milani. Juventas will study Dimorphos’s internal structure using a low-frequency radar, while Milani will analyze the composition of dust and surface material near the asteroids. These data are expected to help more accurately assess the effectiveness of the DART impact and the possibility of using a similar method to protect Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids.

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