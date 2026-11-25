New observations from the European Space Agency’s Hera spacecraft, which for the first time captured up close the aftermath of NASA’s DART mission collision with the asteroid Dimorphos, were presented in Berlin, Germany. A crater the size of a sports stadium has formed on the surface of the small moon of the asteroid Didymos, stretching across the entire width of the celestial body, Space.com reports.

Consequences of the DART impact

The DART mission deliberately collided with Dimorphos on September 26, 2022. Dimorphos orbits the much larger asteroid Didymos. NASA was testing whether such an impact could be used to deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

According to the publication, previous observations showed that the orbital period of the system around the Sun increased by 33 minutes. Hera, launched in October 2024, headed to the Didymos system to study the consequences of the impact in greater detail.

New images showed that the DART impact not only formed a crater, but also changed Dimorphos’s shape and caused it to rotate chaotically. Mission science team leader Patrick Michel said that specialists had discussed several possible scenarios: the formation of a crater, a change in the asteroid’s shape, or the preservation of its previous appearance. According to him, Hera’s observations revealed signs of all these possibilities at once.

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Boulders and further research

The spacecraft also showed hundreds of previously unknown boulders several meters in size orbiting the binary asteroid system. The DART impact likely ejected these fragments into the space around the asteroids. At the same time, boulder fields in areas of Dimorphos unaffected by the collision look the same as in DART images from 2022.

Hera is currently moving in a rectangular orbit around the Didymos–Dimorphos system and, using its engines, remains about 30 km from the asteroids. Later, the spacecraft is expected to approach to about 13 km to obtain more detailed images.

After that, Hera will deploy two shoebox-sized CubeSats. Juventas will use low-frequency radar to study Dimorphos’s internal structure and will later attempt to land on it to measure gravity. The other CubeSat, Milani, will study asteroid materials and dust in the system. These data are expected to help determine Dimorphos’s mass more precisely and plan missions to deflect potentially hazardous asteroids.

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