The APC chapter in Katsina State, Nigeria, described the start of the election campaign in the city of Funtua as peaceful, despite reports of attacks on supporters traveling to the event through the Malumfashi area. According to Premium Times Nigeria, the state party chairman, Bishir Saulawa, said there were no clashes, injuries or property losses during the launch of the Tinubu-Dikko 2027 campaign at the Funtua township stadium.

Reports of incidents in Malumfashi

At the same time, Channels Television and Trust Radio reported incidents involving supporters traveling to the event through the Malumfashi local government area. According to Channels Television, the affected supporters claimed that groups of youths attacked them with stones, bottles and other objects.

The affected people reported injuries and the loss of personal belongings, while some vehicles had their windshields damaged. Channels Television also reported stones near the Malumfashi roundabout, close to the road leading to the Bakori area.

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Premium Times Nigeria noted that it was unable to independently establish the number of people injured, the scale of the damage and the perpetrators of the attacks. Saulawa's statement did not comment on reports of incidents in Malumfashi and did not specify whether the assessment of the peaceful event applied to supporters traveling to Funtua.

Call for a peaceful campaign

State Governor Dikko Radda called on residents to support President Bola Tinubu and APC candidates in the 2027 general elections. He named security, infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic opportunities among the priorities of his administration.

Radda also called on APC candidates and supporters to campaign peacefully and respect voters' choices. Those present at the event included Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe, former governors Aminu Masari and Ibrahim Shema, lawmakers and other party representatives. Saulawa presented party flags and banners to candidates for three Senate seats, 15 House of Representatives seats and 34 State Assembly seats.

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