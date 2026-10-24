In Kaduna, Nigeria, the presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, of preparing a campaign to discredit the launch of President Bola Tinubu’s election campaign ahead of the 2027 elections.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the statement was signed by APC presidential campaign council spokesperson Dele Alake. The party claims that Abubakar and the ADC allegedly used fake documents, content generated with artificial intelligence, manipulated images and deepfake videos to damage the reputation of Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and other APC figures.

Claim of a fake letter

According to the APC, the distribution of such materials began with a photograph of a security forces vehicle near a party billboard in Kaduna. The council said the photo was presented as evidence that security personnel had been deployed to guard campaign billboards.

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The APC also described as fabricated a letter allegedly sent by Uba Sani to Abdulaziz Yari, the director general of the APC presidential campaign council. The document claimed that the state government had allocated 2.3 trillion naira to hold the rally. The party said that Kaduna State’s combined budgets for 2024, 2025 and 2026 were lower than that amount.

Campaign launch in Kaduna

The APC also said that its opponents may distribute old, manipulated or deepfake videos during the rally to create the impression that state residents reject the party’s campaign. The council called on citizens to remain vigilant and not fall for what it described as attempts to manipulate public opinion.

In Kaduna, the APC is launching its presidential campaign ahead of the 2027 elections. Tinubu is expected to attend the event at Kaduna Township Stadium. The party plans to hold subsequent rallies, including in Rivers State on November 7, Plateau on November 14, Oyo on November 21, Borno on November 25, Enugu on November 28 and Bauchi on November 29.

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