An appeals panel in New York, United States, considered during a hearing whether presidential immunity or federal law could prevent the conviction of U.S. President Donald Trump from remaining in force in the case involving the falsification of business records. As The Hill reports, Trump’s defense is challenging the use at trial of evidence related to his work at the White House.

Arguments on immunity

Trump’s lawyers said that jurors should not have considered his social media posts, records of phone calls made while he was in office, a 2018 government ethics disclosure, and testimony by his former campaign press secretary Hope Hicks about work at the White House. The defense believes these materials concern official actions by the president and may be protected by immunity.

The judges raised questions about where to draw the line between evidence potentially covered by presidential immunity and errors that did not affect the outcome of the trial. Steven Wu, head of the appellate division in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, insisted that the trial was proper. According to him, even if the judges disagree with the assessment of certain evidence, this is insufficient to overturn the verdict.

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The business records case

Trump is appealing his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The case concerns a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the final days of the campaign before the 2016 election. According to the prosecution, the payment was intended to conceal information about an alleged affair, which Trump denies.

Trump was not sentenced to imprisonment, but the conviction made him the first U.S. president convicted in a criminal case. In addition to the immunity issue, his lawyers argue that the case is allegedly preempted by federal campaign finance law. They are also seeking to move the appeal to federal court; previous attempts were rejected, and the latest ruling on the matter is to be reviewed by a federal appeals court.

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