A US federal appeals court unanimously limited the Donald Trump administration’s Justice Department access to journalists’ private LinkedIn message data as part of an investigation into a national security-related information leak. The three-judge panel also ruled that the district court may narrow the list of records the government is entitled to obtain. The Hill reports.

Request for 18 months of messages

Prosecutors in the Trump administration demanded that LinkedIn hand over private message data from certain journalists for 18 months. The Justice Department also obtained an order from District Judge Elizabeth Haines prohibiting the platform from notifying the journalists about the government’s request.

LinkedIn challenged the order, saying it would affect the platform’s ability to communicate with users. The investigation concerned a publication by an unnamed media outlet about a top-secret US military operation in a foreign country, which was at least partly made possible by the information leak.

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Risk of exposing sources

The opinion was written by Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson. He noted that access to journalists’ private messages could reveal the identities of confidential sources and hinder future publications about government actions whose legality and integrity are in doubt.

The court acknowledged the government’s desire to investigate national security-related leaks but stressed that this does not give it the right to broadly collect journalists’ private information. According to the panel, the challenged order in its current form was substantially too broad.

Wilkinson also noted that the journalists covered by the request published nearly 1,000 articles on various topics during the relevant period and worked on an unknown number of unpublished texts. A significant portion of these materials, in the judge’s assessment, appears remote from the publication that was at least partly made possible by the leak.

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