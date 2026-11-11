A federal appeals court in Washington, US, upheld the reinstatement of Michael Abramowitz as director of Voice of America (VOA), finding that his dismissal by Kari Lake was unlawful. This was reported by The Hill.

Appeals court decision

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that Lake dismissed Abramowitz without independent approval. The court also rejected the defendants' arguments that the lower court had no right to bar Abramowitz's removal from office without the consent of the Broadcasting Board.

The ruling states that the defendants provided no arguments against Abramowitz's position that another legal remedy would not redress the harm caused to him. The appeals court unanimously left in force last year's decision by Senior Judge Royce Lamberth of the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

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Dispute over USAGM

Lamberth had previously ruled that the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA, did not have the authority to dismiss Abramowitz and that the judge himself could reinstate him. In a statement obtained by Politico, Abramowitz welcomed the decision and said he expected to return to work at Voice of America.

Abramowitz, several VOA journalists, unions, and the international organization Reporters Without Borders filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump's administration over attempts to dismantle the broadcaster. In April 2025, Lamberth indefinitely blocked the administration's attempts to liquidate VOA. In March 2025, President Trump signed an order for a large-scale reduction of USAGM, which also oversaw Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia.

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