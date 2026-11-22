The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, based in New Orleans, has ruled proxy voting in the House of Representatives unconstitutional. The decision concerns the $1.7 trillion government funding law adopted in 2022, when lawmakers could vote through representatives under a rule introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was reported by The Hill.

Court ruling

The court issued its ruling by a vote of nine to eight. The majority concluded that proxy voting contradicts the U.S. Constitution's Quorum Clause, as members of Congress must be present to establish a quorum.

The author of the ruling, Circuit Judge Cory Wilson, noted that the chambers of Congress have considerable freedom in setting procedural rules but cannot circumvent constitutional restrictions through their own decisions. He also stated that introducing the mechanism during the pandemic does not change the legal assessment of this procedure.

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Vote and lawsuit

The House of Representatives used the proxy voting rule when passing the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023: the law was supported by 225 votes to 201. As stated in the ruling, 226 House members registered their presence and voted by proxy, meaning that fewer than half of the chamber's members were physically present in the hall.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit in 2023, seeking to block the application in the state of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. Wilson clarified that the ruling does not go beyond affirming the judicial relief granted by the district court in this case.

Judge James Graves Jr., in a separate opinion, disagreed with the majority. He said it had misinterpreted the Constitution and noted that 99% of lawmakers participated in the vote on the budget law, while none of the House members objected to the lack of a quorum.

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