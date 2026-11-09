Apple has started selling additional usage packs for AI features in Creator Studio for $50. The first app in which this option has become available is Logic Pro: after exhausting the monthly limit, users can purchase additional use of artificial intelligence tools.

Additional usage in Logic Pro

As Engadget reports, Apple updated Logic Pro last month, adding an assistant based on the company’s own models and models from third-party developers. According to Apple’s description, the chatbot can help creators and producers navigate production workflows, start work on a new song, adjust a vocal track with a single prompt, or improve a current project.

AI feature usage can be viewed in the Logic Pro menu by opening the Intelligence Features section and selecting Show Usage. The statistics window includes a Buy More Usage button, through which users are offered an additional usage pack.

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Terms for subscribers

Such packs can be purchased by holders of an active Apple Creator Studio subscription in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, India, and Mexico. The pack is tied to the Apple Account from which it was purchased and does not support Family Sharing.

Unused additional allowance carries over from month to month but expires 12 months after purchase. Apple notes that additional usage is deducted only after the monthly limit for the respective features has been reached. Creator Studio apps are available both by subscription and as a one-time purchase.

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