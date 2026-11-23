Apple TV has renewed the comedy series «Ted Lasso» for a fifth season. Jason Sudeikis will once again play the lead role and serve as an executive producer, Variety reports.

Success of the fourth season

The renewal decision was made after the show’s successful return with its fourth season, which premiered in August following a three-year break. According to Nielsen, the premiere episode of the fourth season accumulated 296.6 million viewing minutes on August 4–5.

According to Variety, it was the biggest launch in Apple TV history, among all seasons of «Ted Lasso» and other series on the platform. After the original story arc concluded at the end of the third season, the series returned with a new story: Ted Lasso rejoined AFC Richmond to coach a women’s second-division football team.

Along with Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift returned for the fourth season. Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely also joined the cast.

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Storylines for a continuation

In the fourth-season finale, Ted handed over the role of manager of AFC Richmond’s women’s team to Alicia Chilton, played by Tanya Reynolds. He himself became an assistant manager alongside Coach Beard, played by Brendan Hunt.

At the same time, Roy Kent, Brett Goldstein’s character, agreed to take charge of Chelsea Football Club. Roy and Keeley, played by Juno Temple, were also expecting a child. AFC Richmond owner Rebecca proposed to her boyfriend Matthijs.

«Ted Lasso» won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons. Sudeikis previously said on the Talk Easy With Sam Fragoso podcast that he would like to continue the series with fifth and sixth seasons, creating another three-season story arc.

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