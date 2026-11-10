Apple TV is launching a sign language interpretation feature for some of its content to make viewing more accessible for deaf audiences. The first title with the new option will be the biographical film Being Heumann about disability rights activist Judy Heumann, which is scheduled for release on Friday.

An interpreter in the playback window

The feature does not create a separate version of a film for viewers who use sign language. It can be activated in the settings just like subtitles. When supported content is played, an interpreter will appear in the lower-right corner of the screen and convey spoken speech through signs.

As TechCrunch reports, American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) will also be available for the film F1. Later this year, the option is expected to be added to Way of the Warrior Kid and Greyhound.

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No AI interpreters

Apple worked with artistic sign language directors to ensure that the interpretation matches the tone of each film. The company does not use interpreters generated by artificial intelligence because, it says, the deaf community has not indicated a need for such a solution.

The option is part of the iOS 27.2 update. Once enabled, a dedicated button will appear for supported Apple Originals on Apple TV, while a sign language icon will be displayed on the content page alongside subtitles and audio descriptions. The service will also create a collection of films and series with ASL, and supported titles will be searchable using queries such as “with ASL.”

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