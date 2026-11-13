Apple has opened pre-orders for some of the first smart home devices from its new Apple Home Collection line. Delivery of the models available to order is expected between December 11 and 17, The Verge reports.

Which devices are already available

For now, only several LG Electronics accessories jointly developed for this collection can be ordered in Apple’s online store. These include the LG Outdoor Cam outdoor camera for $299.95, the LG Indoor Cam indoor camera for $199.95, and the LG Video Doorbell priced at $249.95.

Apple introduced the Apple Home Collection a month ago as part of strengthening its presence in the smart home market. The company developed the devices together with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. At the same time as pre-orders began, the HomeView smart display with AI-based Siri became available.

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Models without shipping dates

Some of the collection’s announced devices are not yet available for pre-order and do not have estimated delivery dates. They include the $399.95 LG Floodlight Cam, the $349.95 LG Smart Deadbolt Lock, the $199.95 LG Smart Thermostat, the $199.95 Schneider Home Smart Thermostat, and the $39.95 Schneider Home Room Sensor.

Setup and connection

Apple Home Collection devices do not have exclusive features, but the partnership is intended to simplify their setup: to get started, it is enough to bring an iPhone close to the device. They also use the Thread protocol, which makes it possible to maintain connectivity if access to the internet or Wi-Fi network is lost. In addition, the devices can automatically update network data after wireless network settings are changed.

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