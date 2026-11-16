Apple in the United States has announced the launch of the Apple Health AI Usage Study, intended to determine how people interact with conversational artificial intelligence tools for health-related questions and how useful their answers are. The company plans to involve up to 200,000 participants.

An app for medical questions

As The Verge reports, Apple is conducting the study together with OpenEvidence, a clinical AI platform used by healthcare professionals. It generates answers based on medical information, including from sources such as The New England Journal of Medicine.

Participants will use a new iOS app: they will be able to ask health-related questions and rate the answers they receive for accuracy, level of detail, and relevance. The answers are to be presented in clear language and include references to peer-reviewed clinical sources.

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Participation requirements and HealthKit data

The app is already available for download, and participant enrollment has begun. People aged 21 and older who are in the United States and have an iPhone 15 Pro running iOS 26 or a newer version of the system can participate.

The app works with text queries. They can be dictated through the iOS keyboard, but the app is not integrated with Siri or Apple Intelligence and does not use Apple Intelligence.

During registration, participants can voluntarily provide Apple HealthKit data, for example, on physical activity, sleep, or clinical laboratory test results. This will make it possible to include more personal context in the answers. Apple said it had taken measures to protect information privacy, and the collected data will not be used to train AI models.

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