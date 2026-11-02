The Arab League has called for an independent international investigation into allegations of torture and systematic mistreatment of Palestinians from Gaza held in Ramla prison in central Israel. The organization also demands that those responsible be held accountable, Anadolu Agency reports.

Allegations of attacks in the Rakevet wing

In a statement, the Arab League condemned reports of repeated attacks on prisoners in the Rakevet wing. It said that people sustained injuries and burns as a result of these actions. The organization stated that such practices violate international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions and the Convention against Torture, and described them as crimes against humanity.

The call came after a report by the Palestinian Prisoners Media Office dated October 27. It alleged that detainees from Gaza in the Rakevet wing were regularly beaten with batons and subjected to pepper spray, gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades. The office also said that guards entered the cell with police dogs and then took detainees to a room without surveillance cameras, where they were allegedly beaten.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Demands for access and release

The Arab League demanded an immediate end to the alleged mistreatment and unrestricted access to the facility for the International Committee of the Red Cross and independent observers. In its view, this is necessary to document detention conditions and provide medical assistance.

The organization also called for the immediate release of sick and wounded prisoners and an end to arbitrary detentions. It appealed to the international community, the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly to protect Palestinian prisoners. There was no immediate response from the Israeli side to the Arab League's statement.

Read us on