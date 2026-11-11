In Israel, the Arab Joint List said it would seek the removal from power of acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his speech against Arab parties in the Knesset, Anadolu Agency reports.

Reaction of Arab parties

Netanyahu accused the Arab Joint List and the United Arab List of seeking to destroy Israel. In a statement, the Arab Joint List said that Netanyahu was in a state of total hysteria and that his speech contained madness, incitement, racism, and hatred.

The bloc also said it would act in accordance with its voters’ demand to remove Netanyahu, the Knesset speaker, and the government. United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas also condemned Netanyahu’s speech. On Channel 12, he said he was shocked by the use of an official event to incite against Israel’s Arab citizens and fabricate accusations against them.

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Negotiations on a new government

The statements came during negotiations to form a government led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot following the October 27 election, which produced no clear result. His four-party bloc has 48 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while Netanyahu’s camp has 53. The Arab Joint List and the United Arab List together have 19 seats.

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday officially tasked Eisenkot with forming a government. He has been given 28 days, with the possibility of extending the period by another 14 days. Netanyahu’s opponents agree on the need to end his rule but differ over the composition of the future government and cooperation with Arab parties.

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