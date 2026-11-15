NFL referee Willard to officiate two games in one day — The Guardian

In the United States, NFL referee Don Willard is set to officiate two games in one day on Sunday after the Federal Aviation Administration suspended flights across the country for several hours. As The Guardian reports, the restrictions introduced on Friday disrupted the logistics of sports teams and officiating crews.

Two games for one referee

Willard will first officiate the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts, which starts at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. He then has to travel 112 miles east to work the evening game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL's Sunday schedule partly eased the situation, as teams usually arrive for games the day before. At the same time, the flight suspension forced the league to change officiating crew assignments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes in other leagues

The National Basketball Association also adjusted officiating crew lineups. Brian Forte replaced Jason Goldenberg for the Chicago-Minnesota game, while Jenna Schroeder replaced Forte for the Dallas-Cleveland game. Michael Smith joined the crew for the Brooklyn-Memphis game because another referee was unable to arrive on time.

The delays also affected college American football. Utah's game against Arizona, as well as Arizona State's game against Central Florida, were postponed by three hours. The Mississippi-Oklahoma game was moved to Sunday, while some teams, including Auburn, used charter buses.

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