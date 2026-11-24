According to France 24, the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday upheld Senegal’s appeal to restore its Africa Cup of Nations title after the final in Morocco against the tournament hosts. The ruling came 10 months after the match in Rabat, which was accompanied by chaos on the pitch and clashes in the stands.

The final in Rabat

Senegal defeated Morocco 1–0 in extra time. Near the end of regular time, the Senegalese team left the pitch in protest against a penalty being awarded against them.

The match resumed about 15 minutes after the decision by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. Brahim Díaz’s penalty was saved, and the only goal in extra time gave Senegal the victory. Football rules define the referee’s decisions on the field as final.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Review of the result

In March, the appeal body of the Confederation of African Football overturned the result of the final and awarded Morocco a 3–0 technical victory. The judges cited tournament regulations: a team that refuses to continue playing or leaves the pitch without the referee’s permission before the end of the match is deemed to have lost.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport examined the evidence at a one-day hearing last month. Its decision can be appealed to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court only on limited procedural grounds.

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