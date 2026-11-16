Romania has secured a final victory in international arbitration over the proposed gold mining project in Roșia Montană. An ad hoc committee of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) rejected Gabriel Resources’ application to annul the arbitration award.

Committee decision

As Romania Insider reports, the ad hoc committee issued its decision on November 13. Romania’s Ministry of Finance called the outcome the state’s final victory in this international arbitration.

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Validity of the 2024 decision

The committee reviewed the application by Gabriel Resources and its Jersey-registered subsidiary, which sought to obtain the annulment of the arbitration award of March 8, 2024.

The rejection of this application means that the 2024 decision remains fully in force. It dismissed the companies’ claims for compensation from Romania amounting to approximately $6.5 billion.

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