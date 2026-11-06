Turkish defense company ARCA has received an operating permit in Estonia for its planned ammunition plant in the Põhja-Kiviõli defense industry park. The facility is to begin production in 2028 and manufacture large-caliber ammunition, including 155 mm artillery shells.

The permit for the Estonian entity ARCA Baltics Operations was issued on October 20, ERR News reports. According to the outlet, the plant’s products are intended for use by the Estonian Defence Forces.

Investment and infrastructure

ARCA intends to invest €300 million in production infrastructure, equipment, and storage facilities. The company has also stated that it is ready to create up to 1,000 jobs in the region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The state will provide the company with a 141-hectare plot in the Põhja-Kiviõli defense industry park. Estonian authorities plan to invest up to €10 million in access roads, perimeter fencing, and connections to electricity, gas, and water supplies required for production.

Next stages

After receiving the permit, the parties are to conclude a real rights agreement; they plan to complete the notarial procedure by the end of the year. Estonian Defence Ministry spokesperson Ines Edur noted that the company can currently continue design work and other preparatory activities. It will be able to proceed to construction after concluding the agreement and obtaining a building permit.

The issuance of permits for military ammunition production in Estonia is overseen by a commission established under the Weapons Act. It includes representatives of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority, the Police and Border Guard Board, the Estonian Defence Forces, the Rescue Board, and the Internal Security Service.

Read us on