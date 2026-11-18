In Spain, football club Real Madrid has signed a new six-year contract with Turkish winger Arda Güler. The agreement will run until 2032, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a club statement.

Contract until 2032

Real Madrid announced the new agreement on Wednesday, November 18. The 21-year-old footballer's previous contract with the club was valid until 2029. The new deal stipulates that Güler will remain a player for the Madrid team until 2032.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Güler is a Turkish winger and plays for the Turkey national team. The report does not specify the financial terms of his new contract with the club.

Performances this season

This season, Güler has played in 14 of Real Madrid's 16 matches. He has scored four goals and provided seven assists.

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