Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Princess Anne’s official visit to the Falkland Islands, calling it a “provocation.” Buenos Aires also rejected her events on the archipelago, which is administered by the United Kingdom and known in Argentina as the Malvinas Islands, as well as on South Georgia. The Independent reports.

In a statement published on social media, Argentina’s foreign ministry accused the United Kingdom of holding these events “within the framework of the illegal British occupation” of the islands and adjacent waters. Argentina claims sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and South Georgia.

Dispute over oil project

The diplomatic dispute is unfolding amid tensions surrounding the offshore Sea Lion oil project. It is being developed by the British company Rockhopper Exploration and its Israeli partner Navitas Petroleum.

Last month, the government of Argentine President Javier Milei asked the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg to intervene and halt development of the field. This came after Rockhopper announced its intention to begin oil production north of the islands no later than January 2028. A decision on Argentina’s request for urgent provisional measures is scheduled for November 28.

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Milei had previously called the drilling an “illegal plundering” of Argentina’s natural resources and supported legislative initiatives to strengthen liability for companies operating in disputed waters. In September, an Argentine court also issued an order aimed at blocking the project following an environmental lawsuit by local civic groups.

Princess Anne’s visit program

Buckingham Palace presented Princess Anne’s trip, which lasts until November 20, as a visit focused on heritage preservation and commemoration. She visited the islands as patron of the South Georgia Heritage Trust, opened a new sports complex in Stanley and a memorial to polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.

The United Kingdom has continuously administered the Falkland Islands since 1833, does not recognize Argentina’s sovereignty claims and emphasizes the right of the islands’ residents to self-determination and the development of natural resources. In 1982, the states fought a 74-day war over the territory, which ended with the surrender of Argentine forces. The UN recognizes the existence of a sovereignty dispute and calls on both sides to refrain from unilateral actions in the region.

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