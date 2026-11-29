Argentina's rugby national team defeated Scotland 34-26 in a Nations Championship match at Allianz Stadium Twickenham. Scotland took the lead first through a try by Jamie Dobie, but then conceded five tries.

Five tries for Argentina

For Argentina, tries were scored by fly-half Tomás Albornoz, wingers Ignacio Mendy and Rodrigo Isgró, hooker Julián Montoya, and number eight Juan Martín González. As Sky Sports News reports, Argentina ended the year with a win after heavy defeats to Ireland and France this month.

Scotland cut the deficit late on

In the second half, Scotland captain Rory Darge scored a try that reduced his team's deficit to three points. However, Rory Sutherland was temporarily sent off for an infringement during a maul, and Argentina then extended their lead twice.

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When match time had already expired, Argentina were leading 34-19. A last-gasp try by George Horne set the final score at 34-26. In the summer, Scotland beat Argentina away from home 47-38.

Scotland will play their next match against Italy in Edinburgh on 6 February 2027 as part of the Six Nations. Argentina will face Australia in Sydney on 10 July 2027 in the Rugby Championship.

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