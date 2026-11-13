Argentina has asked the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to impose provisional measures that would prevent the United Kingdom and companies from advancing the Sea Lion oil project in disputed waters near the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands. The Argentine delegation is seeking a halt to new drilling and the installation of production facilities, Buenos Aires Times reports.

Arguments of the Argentine side

Argentina’s representatives said the tribunal has prima facie jurisdiction to consider the request, while the rights invoked by the country are plausible and require protection until the arbitration is completed. They also argue that the proposed drilling near the islands could cause irreparable harm.

Legal scholar Marcelo Kohen said the tribunal may order provisional measures without expressing a view on Argentina’s sovereignty claim over the islands. According to Argentina’s position, the application is aimed at preventing unilateral development of natural resources in the disputed area.

Dutch lawyer Nico Schrijver stressed the urgency of the case. According to him, following the final investment decision of December 10, 2025, the Sea Lion project moved from exploration to a concrete production plan. According to data presented by the delegation, the project envisages up to 26 permanent subsea wells and planned production of 310.5 million barrels of oil.

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Possible lawsuits against company executives

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno also said that the country may file criminal lawsuits against executives of Rockhopper and Navitas, which are involved in Sea Lion. According to him, the government believes these companies and their directors may be committing crimes under Argentine law and intends to act.

Quirno added that the companies had already been sanctioned under national legislation. Argentina, he said, will use legal, diplomatic and judicial instruments to prevent the development of the archipelago’s resources.

The tribunal hearings have concluded. No deadline has been set for a decision, but sources linked to the delegation suggest it may be issued by the end of the month.

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