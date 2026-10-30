Federal Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti in Argentina ordered preliminary investigative steps to determine whether the government of President Javier Milei assisted Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro during his transit from Brazil to Miami via Argentina. As Buenos Aires Times reports, the proceedings also concern possible violations of migration controls and alleged assistance by officials in his movements across the country.

Requests to state agencies

The judge granted prosecutor Paloma Ochoa's request to obtain information from a number of state bodies. The Foreign Ministry must report whether it had previously received warnings or requests related to the Brazilian senator's legal situation.

The court is demanding a detailed report from migration authorities on control procedures. Capuchetti also requested camera footage from the ARCA tax agency, the federal police, the border service, and airport operator Aeropuertos Argentina in order to establish Bolsonaro's movements through Argentina.

According to the publication, the prosecutor's office of the Comodoro Py federal court in Buenos Aires also seeks to consolidate several complaints filed by opposition representatives. The case, which began with a complaint by Partido Obrero leader Gabriel Solano, was supplemented by a filing from Socialist deputy Esteban Paulón.

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Border crossing and charter flight

Argentina's migration service allowed Bolsonaro and his family members to enter using Brazilian documents. The investigation is, among other things, examining the possible involvement of a special security detail linked to presidential adviser Santiago Caputo, vehicles of the binational Yacyretá hydroelectric power plant, and employees of the SIDE intelligence agency.

Chief of Cabinet Diego Santilli publicly stated that Bolsonaro's transit through the country was lawful because there were no restrictions from Interpol. According to Argentine authorities, Bolsonaro crossed the border with Brazil by land on Tuesday evening and later flew to Miami from Puerto Iguazú. How exactly he got from Brasília to the border area is currently unknown.

Luís Grande, owner of airline Baires Fly SA, told AFP that the private jet flight was arranged and paid for by an aviation market intermediary who lives in the United States. According to Grande, the intermediary transferred $150,000 from his account at a U.S. bank to an Argentine bank. He also said that he does not know the intermediary's client.

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