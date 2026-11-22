Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes collapsed during a television interview after the Copa Sudamericana final in Barranquilla, Colombia. His club Boca Juniors defeated Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in the decisive match, BBC Sport reports.

Heat and humidity

The 32-year-old footballer was struggling with the heat and high humidity in Barranquilla. Paredes was substituted in the second half and later collapsed while speaking with a television journalist. Footage released shows the journalist trying to support the player to cushion his fall.

The footballer’s condition

After receiving assistance, Paredes was able to walk to the dressing room and joined the team’s celebrations. After the match, he said on Instagram that it was only dizziness.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Boca Juniors head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena said he noticed the midfielder was having difficulties near the end of the first half. According to him, the player’s condition improved somewhat during the break, but about 10 minutes into the second half it was clear that he was struggling.

Paredes began his career at Boca Juniors and moved to Europe in 2015, where he played for Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Juventus.

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