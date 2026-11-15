Researchers at Rockefeller University found that increasing the amino acid arginine in the diets of mice reduced the formation of colon tumors and eased the course of influenza and SARS-CoV-2 infections. Additional arginine also improved the condition of mice that received it after being infected with influenza, ScienceDaily reports.

The study results were published in the journal Cell. The authors stress that the experiments were conducted in mice, so the effectiveness of arginine supplements for preventing or treating cancer, influenza, or COVID-19 in humans has not yet been proven and requires separate research.

How arginine affects immune recognition

Arginine is an amino acid that the body produces on its own and obtains from protein-rich foods. In cell experiments, the team led by Sohail Tavazoie found that arginine deficiency reduced the levels of 414 proteins. These included proteins of the MHC-I system — the major histocompatibility complex class I.

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These proteins are located on the surface of cells and show T cells fragments of proteins from inside the cell. This allows the immune system to recognize virus-infected or malignantly altered cells. When arginine was lacking, ribosomes that synthesize proteins stalled during the formation of MHC-I components. As a result, fewer such molecular signals appeared on the cell surface, which could make it more difficult for the immune system to recognize a threat.

Results in cancer and infection models

Mice on a diet with reduced arginine content developed more colon tumors. In contrast, animals that received more of this amino acid had fewer tumors. In separate models of influenza and SARS-CoV-2, mice fed an arginine-enriched diet had milder symptoms of viral infections.

The scientists suggest that arginine could in the future be tested as an addition to cancer immunotherapy or for people at increased risk of respiratory viral infections. At the same time, the study authors emphasize that these possibilities remain experimental for now.

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