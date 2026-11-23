Archaeologists at Bournemouth University have suggested that Verica, the ruler of the Atrebates in Iron Age Britain who was long considered a man, may have been a woman. The Atrebates controlled territories covering much of what are now Hampshire and West Sussex. ScienceDaily reports on the research.

Around AD 40, Verica was removed from power. After that, the ruler fled to Rome and appealed for help to Emperor Claudius. The Roman historian Cassius Dio claimed that this appeal prompted Claudius to decide to invade Britain in AD 43. If this account is accurate, Verica’s actions may have influenced the beginning of the Roman conquest of Britain.

The researcher’s arguments

Miles Russell, head of archaeological fieldwork at Bournemouth University, believes that 19th-century historians mistakenly identified Verica as a man because of patriarchal assumptions. One argument, he says, is the ending of the name in “a,” which, according to him, is characteristic of the names of other known female rulers of that period: Cartimandua, who ruled the Brigantes, and Boudicca, leader of the Iceni.

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Verica’s coins bear the Latin title rex, traditionally translated as “king.” Russell argues that this title did not necessarily apply only to men, and that its use on the coins indicates the emperor’s full approval of Verica’s authority. The researcher also draws attention to the images on the coins: unlike the male warriors typical of coins issued by other Iron Age British rulers, Verica’s figure, in his assessment, has distinct female features.

Possible role in the Roman invasion

According to Russell, Verica may have been not only a political pretext for Roman intervention but also an ally of Claudius. He suggests that the ruler may have provided the Romans with tactical information and local support. The researcher also believes that Verica’s removal from power gave Claudius political justification for a military campaign.

Russell’s research on Verica is presented in the book Caratacus: Great king of Britain, published by Bloomsbury, and is also discussed in the latest issue of Current Archaeology magazine.

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