The Austrian Army plans to ban Tesla vehicles, Chinese cars, and Volvo models from entering military bases. The restrictions will apply to career military personnel and civilian army employees who arrive for duty in their own vehicles. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

The criterion is servers outside Europe

According to Austrian military spokesperson Michael Bauer, the main criterion will be whether data collected by a vehicle is stored on servers outside Europe. This includes information about the locations of military facilities.

Volvo is planned to be included in the restrictions because the brand has been Chinese-owned since 2010. They will also apply to Tesla, although it is an American manufacturer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Concerns over vehicle cameras

Bauer said that Chinese cars, in particular, have many cameras, and that data from them will be sent to Chinese intelligence services regardless of the owners’ wishes. The spokesperson made this statement while explaining the planned security measures.

Employees arriving for duty in their own cars will not be able to drive them onto military facilities. The Austrian military is currently discussing the practical implementation of the restrictions with the employees’ council.

Chinese cars account for about 15% of sales on the Austrian market. The Austrian military plans to act following the example of the Israel Defense Forces and the German military. In Israel, Chinese cars have already been banned from entering military bases, while defense companies have stopped providing Chinese cars on lease to their employees.

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