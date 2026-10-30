The Yemeni Armed Forces said they are investigating reports of the possible use by Houthi forces of munitions containing toxic substances in the southwestern province of Taiz. As Anadolu Agency reports, according to the military, such incidents may have caused cases of poisoning and suffocation among civilians and resistance force fighters.

Verification of reports from the front line

Yemen’s Ministry of Defense said it takes seriously field reports from the fronts in Taiz about the possible use of toxic materials. The ministry called for an urgent investigation to determine the nature of the substances, document their effects, and establish who may have supplied them.

The military also said the reports came amid continuing Houthi attacks on Taiz. According to the army, these include sniper fire, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas, and the blocking of roads, which hinders access to water, food, medicines, and other essential goods.

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Appeal to international organizations

The Yemeni Armed Forces warned the Houthis against attacks on civilians and the use of prohibited methods of warfare. They stressed that protecting civilians and ending the siege of Taiz are the duty of the state and its military under constitutional obligations and international humanitarian law.

The Defense Ministry also called on the UN and international organizations to support an urgent investigation and increase pressure to open roads and ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. Taiz remains one of the main centers of the war in Yemen: the Houthis have held positions around part of the province since 2015, while restrictions on major routes have contributed to a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

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