Yemen’s government army said that 193 field commanders and fighters of the Houthi group were killed or wounded during 854 operations against the Houthis on several fronts. As Anadolu Agency reports, the operations were conducted as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign.

Details of the operations

Army spokesperson Majed al-Nazili said that government forces, supported by the Popular Resistance, carried out these operations over the past hours. According to him, they included 31 airstrikes, 687 artillery bombardments, 91 drone attacks, and 45 strikes using missile launchers.

The military claims that the operations targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, and fortifications. According to the army, 81 vehicles and pieces of military equipment were also destroyed or damaged, along with command centers, observation posts, and fortifications. The reported Houthi casualty figures have not been independently confirmed.

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Coalition strikes

The army also reported strikes by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition on facilities at the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen and in the capital, Sanaa. It said that the Houthis used these facilities to support military operations.

The coalition said it had destroyed seven military targets in Sanaa, including six workshops for manufacturing and assembling structures for ballistic missile and drone launchers. It also claimed that a large Houthi supply warehouse had been hit.

According to al-Nazili, operations against the Houthis are continuing on the fronts in Al-Jawf, Marib, Taiz, and the south of the country. Government forces launched the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign on October 5 to retake territories under Houthi control.

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