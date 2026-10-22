The Yemeni army said that the Houthis attacked Al-Rayyan International Airport in the city of Mukalla, the administrative center of Hadramout province, for the fourth time in several hours. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Yemeni Defense Ministry’s September Net website.

Military statement

Yemeni army spokesperson Major General Majed al-Nuzaili said that the Houthi group carried out a fourth attack on the airport in Mukalla. According to him, the attacks on the airports are aimed at “imposing a blockade on the Yemeni people.”

Al-Rayyan is one of Yemen’s important civilian airports and serves millions of people in Hadramout and other provinces. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the military’s statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other reports of attacks

On Wednesday, the Houthis attacked Al-Rayyan Airport with three drones. According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, this was the first attack on the airport since the resumption of military escalation in July.

The state-run Saba channel also reported that the Houthis targeted Aden International Airport in southern Yemen with a ballistic missile, without providing further details. Local residents told Anadolu Agency that they heard a loud explosion near the airport.

The events are taking place amid a military offensive by Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis in the country’s southwest. The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces; in 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.

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