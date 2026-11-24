The Yemeni Armed Forces said they are ready to repel a possible Houthi offensive on Aden, the stronghold city of the country’s internationally recognized government. According to military spokesperson Colonel Majid al-Nuzaili, Houthi units are about 60 kilometers from the city.

As France 24 reports, the Yemeni military considers the threat serious and says it has prepared Aden’s defenses. Al-Nuzaili stressed that the city will not be captured and that government forces will not allow it to come under threat.

Houthi advance

The military’s statement came after the Houthis advanced this month and government forces withdrew from areas near the Red Sea. The government explained the redeployment by the need to reinforce troops where the situation requires it, including to protect Aden and neighboring provinces.

On November 15, six Yemeni sources told AFP that the Houthis had taken control of the Al-Maqatira and Al-Madariba areas and were positioned 60 kilometers from the southern city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by Yemen’s leadership

Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Council, said he trusts in the ability of the Yemeni people and armed forces to end the Houthi threat regardless of changes on the front line.

According to government military sources, the Houthis have repeatedly struck Aden in recent weeks. During an attack on October 15, the presidential palace was targeted and four people were killed. The Houthis had previously unsuccessfully attempted to capture Aden at the start of the war in 2015.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been based in Aden since the Houthis drove it out of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. According to the latest UN data, since the truce collapsed in July, fighting has claimed more than 1,600 lives and forced more than 300,000 people to leave their homes.

Read us on