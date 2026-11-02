The Yemeni army said it conducted 1,272 operations against the Houthis over the previous 24 hours and neutralized nearly 500 of their fighters and field commanders. As Anadolu Agency reports, army spokesperson Majed al-Nuzaili did not specify how many people from that number were killed or wounded.

Operations on several fronts

According to the spokesperson, 169 vehicles, pieces of equipment and heavy weapons were destroyed or damaged during the operations. Strikes targeted Houthi positions, reinforcements, fortifications, firing positions and supply routes as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen.

Al-Nuzaili said the military actions supported a ground advance and the recapture of positions on the Al-Jawf front in the north of the country. Government forces also continued operations in the provinces of Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj and Taiz.

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Fighting in Taiz and Al-Jawf

In Taiz, army units and allied Popular Resistance fighters battled the Houthis with the support of combat aircraft, drones and artillery, the spokesperson said. He also stated that the forces took measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, the army reported downing two Houthi drones and carrying out airstrikes on their positions in the Al-Misrakh area south of Taiz. At the same time, the Interior Ministry said a Houthi drone strike on a house in western Taiz killed a woman and a girl, while another woman was wounded. Government forces also reported taking control of the strategic Huwaishian mountain range in Al-Jawf.

Government forces launched Operation Dawn of Yemen on October 5. They say its aim is to restore state institutions from Houthi control and retake the capital, Sanaa. According to the UN, the escalation of fighting that resumed in July has killed and wounded thousands of people and displaced more than a quarter of a million residents.

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