The Yemeni army said that 27 fighters from the Houthi group were killed during an offensive in the southwestern province of Taiz. Anadolu Agency reports that the operation was carried out in the Al-Misrakh district with the support of Popular Resistance forces.

Offensive in the Al-Misrakh district

The 35th Armored Brigade said its troops attacked Houthi positions. According to the brigade, other members of the group were also wounded during the operation, and its defensive structures were damaged.

In another part of Taiz province, Houthi artillery shelling resulted in the death of a girl in the village of Yanan, the state-run Saba agency reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claims of attacks in other provinces

In the central province of Marib, the army said it shot down a Houthi drone carrying explosives. Also, according to a military website, army drones struck the group's positions southeast of Al-Hazm in the northern province of Al-Jawf.

Separately, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Saudi Arabia had carried out 72 air and missile strikes in several Yemeni provinces over 24 hours.

The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country. A new escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July after a truce reached in 2022 collapsed.

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