In Iran, army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said that a new US attack could spread the war across a much broader geographical area. In a post on social media platform X, he warned that if the US president again resorts to regional actions under pressure from Israel’s supporters, the war will engulf a larger region.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said that the country’s armed forces are ready to counter those who dare to harm Iranians. Tehran provided no details of possible actions.

Qatar’s mediation

The statements came amid diplomatic contacts aimed at preventing the resumption of hostilities. On Friday, a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials. Qatar and Pakistan are acting as mediators between the parties to the conflict, but they have not yet reached a lasting agreement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Wall Street Journal reported that US Vice President J.D. Vance, acting on instructions from President Donald Trump, sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran’s security service. According to the newspaper, this was an attempt to resume negotiations and prevent further US strikes. Iran confirmed receipt of the letter but did not report any response.

Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, hostilities have recently been concentrated around the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for energy exports from the Persian Gulf. The publication claims that Iran has been blocking the strait since the start of the war, while the United States is blocking Iranian ports in response, seeking to increase economic pressure on the country.

The publication also notes that the conflict has caused energy prices to rise and has become unpopular among US voters ahead of the US midterm elections.

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