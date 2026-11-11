Israeli military personnel and Border Police dismantled four settlement outposts in the West Bank. According to the Jerusalem Post, the operations lasted two days and targeted sites that the Israeli army described as illegal.

Dismantling of outposts

The military said it dismantled structures erected in violation of the closed military zone regime. The operations took place near the Palestinian villages of Burqa, Wadi Rahim and Jalud. Security forces removed several vehicles, tents and temporary structures from the sites.

The Israel Defense Forces also said that these outposts lacked basic infrastructure and proper living conditions. According to the military, incidents of violence and illegal activity repeatedly originated from these locations.

Clashes near Burqa

During a nighttime operation on Monday near Burqa, Israeli rioters, according to the army, blocked a road with burning tires, stones and spike strips. Two security force vehicles were damaged.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The military also said that rioters threw stones at security personnel and deliberately set fires near the village. The units then cleared the blockades and, according to the army, restored order in the area. Three Israeli citizens were detained and transferred to the Binyamin police station for questioning. Forensic officers from the Judea and Samaria Police, under military protection, collected evidence, documented the circumstances and interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation.

Teenager killed during another operation

Separately, on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of a 14-year-old Palestinian on the outskirts of Burqa near Nablus during an Israeli military operation. Two other teenagers were injured. The Israeli army said its soldiers spotted several people who, according to its version, intended to throw stones at a highway used by Israeli vehicles, after which they opened fire.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that it had verified data on 331 Palestinians killed as a result of actions by Israeli settlers or armed forces, as well as 26 Israelis killed as a result of actions by Palestinians, from the beginning of 2025 through the end of September 2026.

Read us on