Israeli forces are preparing for a possible resumption of the offensive in Lebanon if hostilities with Iran resume. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Preparations on the Lebanese front

According to the publication, the Israeli army continues operations along the border with Lebanon, establishes military positions and updates operational plans ahead of the winter period. Israel's security establishment is awaiting a US decision on the possible resumption of military operations against Iran, as the situation may change rapidly depending on decisions in Washington.

At the same time, the Israeli military, the newspaper claims, has not recorded unusual signs of increased preparations by US forces in the region, except for the strengthening of the American presence in southern Israel and the movement of US naval forces in the Arabian Sea.

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Differences over the objectives of the operation

Yedioth Ahronoth also reported on differing approaches to a potential new operation against Iran. According to its information, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks the overthrow of the Iranian authorities, while some officials in Washington support a swift, intensive operation to weaken Tehran and force it into negotiations under unfavorable conditions.

The newspaper also wrote that before Israel's parliamentary elections last month, Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir had disputes with Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz over their position on military action against Tehran. Some Israeli officials believe Netanyahu may seek a new war with Iran in order to retain power after his bloc won 53 of 120 seats in the October 27 Knesset elections, while the opposition bloc received 48 seats.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, 2026, and a ceasefire was reached in April. In July, hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed amid unsuccessful diplomatic efforts. On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed, with US mediation, a framework agreement that provided for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and its assumption of security functions.

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