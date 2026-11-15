The Israel Defense Forces last week conducted exercises for communications and cyber defense units simultaneously in the Northern and Southern Commands. The maneuvers took place amid concerns over a possible escalation with Iran and likely attacks on Israel's home front by Tehran-linked groups in the region, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Emergency scenarios

Battalions and companies of the Eitanim Battalion took part in the exercises. The military practiced various emergency and complex operational scenarios intended to recreate the challenges that troops may face in an emergency.

One of the tasks was to ensure uninterrupted communication between units in the field and their command posts in conditions where communications systems may be damaged or disrupted. The maneuvers also took into account experience gained after the October 7 attacks.

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Deployment of digital infrastructure

The military trained to rapidly deploy communications equipment and build digital infrastructure from scratch to support real-time operations. They also separately practiced maintaining command-and-control capabilities in different weather conditions, on difficult terrain, and at a considerable distance from the border.

Maj. Gen. Aviad Dagan, head of the Communications and Cyber Defense Directorate, identified the army's independence and superiority in communications capabilities as a priority so that command of troops would not be disrupted even during attacks, malfunctions, or severe emergencies. As part of the exercises, the directorate also tested new capabilities.

Brig. Gen. Omer Cohen, head of the Israel Defense Forces' communications service, said the exercises are part of an ongoing process to strengthen the operational readiness of communications units in all sectors.

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