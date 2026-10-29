The Israeli army said it launched an interceptor at a suspected aerial target detected near its troops in southern Lebanon. According to Anadolu Agency, air raid sirens were not activated in accordance with the army's policy.

In a statement on social media platform X, the Israeli military did not specify the nature of the target or say whether it had been intercepted.

Strikes in southern Lebanon

Lebanon's National News Agency, NNA, reported two consecutive airstrikes on Kfar Tebnit. According to the agency, strikes also targeted the outskirts of Barashit and the Wadi al-Hujayr area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

NNA also reported that the Israeli military carried out demolitions in Deir Mimas. Over Mansouri, according to the agency, two explosive-laden drones detonated after previously flying at low altitude over the town and the neighboring areas of Qlayleh and Buyut al-Sayyad.

Agreement and further attacks

According to NNA, Israeli aircraft also flew at low altitude over southern Lebanon, simulated air raids and dropped illumination flares. The agreement reached on June 26 through US mediation provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.

According to data cited by Anadolu Agency, at least 4,386 people have been killed and another 12,407 injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, while more than one million people have been forced to leave their homes. Israel, according to the agency, continues to hold areas in southern Lebanon, including territories occupied during the 2023–2024 war.

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