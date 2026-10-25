Israeli army to impose West Bank blockade on election day — Der Spiegel

The Israeli army said it would impose a blockade on the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the day of parliamentary elections in the country. It also plans to close all land crossings between the West Bank and Israel to Palestinians, Der Spiegel reports.

Restrictions for workers

According to the Israeli military, Palestinian workers will not be allowed to enter Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley on Sunday and Monday. Exceptions are provided for industrial zones and a limited number of permitted areas.

Israel’s political leadership approved the Defense Ministry’s recommendation to ban Palestinian workers from entering all settlements and industrial zones on election day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operation in Hebron

The restrictions were announced amid an Israeli military operation in the West Bank following an attack by armed Palestinians near Hebron on Friday. According to the Israeli army, two soldiers were killed in the attack and three others were injured. Two suspected attackers from Hebron were killed, the military said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that about 2,000 Palestinians had been displaced from their homes in Hebron. He said residents would not be allowed to return to their neighborhoods until Israeli forces resolve Hamas-related issues in Hebron.

Hebron Mayor Youssef al-Jabari previously told Al Jazeera that 2,200 people had been displaced from their homes since Israeli raids began on Friday. The Israeli army reported counterterrorism operations in about 40 areas and at 400 locations across the West Bank, carried out jointly with border police and the security service. According to the army, about 40 suspects were detained, including members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

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